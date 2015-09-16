Special forces’ unit commander killed in clashes with rebels in Tajikistan

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ Four servicemen, including special forces’ Alpha Group commander Colonel Rustan Amakiyev, have been killed in clashed with militants from the armed grouping of former deputy defense minister Abdukhalim Nazarzoda in the Ramit mountain gorge in Tajikistan, Report informs referring to Russian TASS Agency.

Clashes broke out last night 60 kilometers to the east of Dushanbe in Tajikistan’s Ramit mountain gorge and still continue. The details of the incident have been officially reported yet.

On September 4, the rebellious general together with his supporters staged two terrorist attacks in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe and Vahdat, in the country’s west. Nazarzoda seized a large amount of weapons and hid in the Ramit Gorge. Nine police officers were killed as a result of the criminals' attacks and 12 others were wounded. More than 100 terrorists have been detained in an anti-terrorist operation that followed the attacks. Twelve of them surrendered arms voluntarily. Twenty-two were killed in clashes with law enforcers. The anti-terrorist operation is still underway.