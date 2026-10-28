Azerbaijan to host 10th World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism

UN Tourism has chosen Azerbaijan as the host country for the 10th World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism, the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan stated, Report informs.

The forum is scheduled to be held in June 2027 in Gabala.

"Hosting such a prestigious international event in Azerbaijan will contribute to the recognition of the country's rich gastronomic heritage at the international level and the development of gastronomy tourism. Within the framework of the forum, representatives of the international tourism and gastronomy sectors will be able to familiarize themselves with the national cuisine of Azerbaijan, its culinary traditions, and local products," the message says.

The World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism, held since 2015 on the initiative of UN Tourism, brings together professionals working in the tourism and gastronomy sectors, producers, entrepreneurs, and representatives of government agencies.

The main goal of the forum is to promote the exchange of knowledge and experience in the field of gastronomy tourism, identify successful practices, and strengthen the role of gastronomy tourism in the development of tourist destinations.