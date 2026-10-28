Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Azerbaijan to host 10th World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism

    Tourism
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 15:14
    Azerbaijan to host 10th World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism

    UN Tourism has chosen Azerbaijan as the host country for the 10th World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism, the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan stated, Report informs.

    The forum is scheduled to be held in June 2027 in Gabala.

    "Hosting such a prestigious international event in Azerbaijan will contribute to the recognition of the country's rich gastronomic heritage at the international level and the development of gastronomy tourism. Within the framework of the forum, representatives of the international tourism and gastronomy sectors will be able to familiarize themselves with the national cuisine of Azerbaijan, its culinary traditions, and local products," the message says.

    The World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism, held since 2015 on the initiative of UN Tourism, brings together professionals working in the tourism and gastronomy sectors, producers, entrepreneurs, and representatives of government agencies.

    The main goal of the forum is to promote the exchange of knowledge and experience in the field of gastronomy tourism, identify successful practices, and strengthen the role of gastronomy tourism in the development of tourist destinations.

    State Tourism Agency Gabala
    Azərbaycan Ümumdünya Qastronomiya Turizmi Forumuna ev sahibliyi edəcək
    Азербайджан примет Всемирный форум гастрономического туризма в 2027 году
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    16:09
    Azerbaijan has long been a meeting point of cultures, heritage chief says
    Cultural policy
    16:05
    OECD confirms Azerbaijan's compliance with country-by-country reporting rules
    Business
    16:02
    PASHA Capital CEO: Bond guarantees could attract more investors
    Finance
    15:59
    Bosnia and Herzegovina looks to strengthen anti-corruption co-op with Azerbaijan
    Foreign policy
    15:58
    Abas Miskarli: Azerbaijani insurers may allocate just 2–3% of portfolios to risky assets
    Finance
    15:55
    Senegal attaches great importance to anti-corruption co-op, OFNAC chairman says
    Foreign policy
    15:51
    Organized crime groups increasingly using AI to conceal assets, Tunisian official says
    Foreign policy
    15:45
    Azerbaijan's European boxing medal tally reaches 25 in 2026
    Individual sports
    15:43
    Limited investment options constrain Azerbaijani insurers, ASA chief says
    Finance
    All News Feed