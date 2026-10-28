Naftogaz, US State Department agree on partnership in oil and gas sector

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Ukraine's largest oil and gas company Naftogaz and the US State Department have agreed on a partnership in the oil and gas sector and signed a memorandum of cooperation, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz Sergii Fedorenko said on social networks, Report informs.

According to him, the document expands cooperation and opens up new opportunities for Ukraine to attract American investments.

"The document creates a foundation for attracting American companies, their technologies, and experience to projects that will allow increasing production and improving the efficiency of the industry," Fedorenko noted.

He emphasized that American companies possess unique technologies, experience, and capabilities for investment.

"We value the partnership with American business and are interested in joint projects that will take our relations to a new level. We are grateful to the US State Department for understanding and developing business relations," the message says.

The next step will be to attract potential investors to negotiations and transform the cooperation into concrete investment projects, he added.