Soldier opens fire on comrades in Russia's Moscow Oblast, killing two
Region
- 17 October, 2025
- 10:35
A conscripted soldier opened fire on his fellow servicemen at a military unit in Russia's Moscow Oblast, Report informs via Russian media outlets.
Preliminary information indicates that two people were killed. Another soldier, who was seriously injured, has been hospitalized.
Latest News
11:54
Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan observes sixfold increase in intense rainfallEcology
11:44
Maldives moves to strategic resettlement policy due to climate risksInfrastructure
11:36
Kuala Lumpur Mayor: Azerbaijan's initiatives are example of local-global synergyInfrastructure
11:29
TURKPA and CICA discuss new partnership opportunitiesForeign policy
11:24
Kyrgyz FM to visit Hungary for strategic council meetingRegion
11:23
Photo
Central Bank of Azerbaijan, World Bank mull expanding financial inclusionFinance
11:15
US envoy, Armenian ambassador discuss situation in South CaucasusRegion
11:09
Photo
Vatican media on opening of restoration project for Commodilla catacombs, with participation of Mehriban AliyevaForeign policy
11:01