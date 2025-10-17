Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Soldier opens fire on comrades in Russia's Moscow Oblast, killing two

    • 17 October, 2025
    • 10:35
    Soldier opens fire on comrades in Russia's Moscow Oblast, killing two

    A conscripted soldier opened fire on his fellow servicemen at a military unit in Russia's Moscow Oblast, Report informs via Russian media outlets.

    Preliminary information indicates that two people were killed. Another soldier, who was seriously injured, has been hospitalized.

    Moskva vilayətində əsgər yoldaşlarına atəş açıb, ölənlər var
    В Подмосковье солдат-срочник открыл огонь по сослуживцам, есть погибшие

