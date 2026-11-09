Six people detained over explosion at factory in Izmir
Region
- 09 November, 2026
- 23:58
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Six people have been detained in connection with the explosion at the HABAŞ steel plant in the Aliaga district of Izmir Province in western Türkiye.
According to TRT Haber, cited by Report, the detentions were made as part of a criminal investigation launched into the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
A total of 16 people were killed and another 13 injured in the explosion, two of whom remain in serious condition.
İzmirdə zavodda baş verən partlayışla bağlı 6 nəfər saxlanılıb
По факту взрыва на заводе в Измире задержаны шесть человек
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