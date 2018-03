Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ 6 people including one child were killed in traffic accident near the Alada district of Turkish province of Çorum.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, the car, returning from the memorial collided with a truck.

According to information, all passengers and driver of the car were killed. Four of them are members of one family (husband, wife and two sons - 19 and 2 years).

Truck driver also injured in the accident.