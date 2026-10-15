Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan plan to boost Kazakh oil transit via BTC, Tokayev says

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 12:46
    Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan plan to boost Kazakh oil transit via BTC, Tokayev says

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan plan to increase the volumes of Kazakh oil transportation via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku, Report informs.

    "Together with Azerbaijan, we intend to increase the volume of Kazakh oil supplies via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline," Tokayev said.

    Tokayev noted that, given the current global instability, Kazakhstan is prioritizing partnerships and the expansion of cooperation.

    He also recalled that last year, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan signed an agreement on a strategic partnership for the supply of green energy, laying the foundation for a Trans-Caspian Green Energy Corridor.

    According to him, this corridor is intended to link the power grids of the three countries and facilitate the onward transmission of electricity - via the Black Sea - to European markets.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline
    Tokayev BTC ilə Qazaxıstan neftinin tədarükünün artırılması planlarını açıqlayıb
    Токаев анонсировал планы увеличения поставок казахстанской нефти по БТД
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    16:55
    EIB considering cross-border energy projects in Central Asia with potential for exports to Europe via Azerbaijan
    Region
    16:49
    Mirziyoyev, Al Thani mull issues of bilateral co-op in Baku
    Foreign policy
    16:41
    Dialogue - strategic necessity amid global uncertainty, Thai deputy FM says
    Foreign policy
    16:41
    CICA Secretary General thanks Azerbaijan for gifting 'Karabakh horse' sculpture
    Foreign policy
    16:37
    Pakistan committed to CICA's role in promoting Asian peace, security, ambassador says
    Foreign policy
    16:34
    Pashinyan, Guterres discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and TRIPP
    Region
    16:32
    Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev to become new CICA Secretary General
    Foreign policy
    16:30
    Azerbaijan's CBA discusses expanding cooperation with BNY Mellon
    Finance
    16:28
    Photo
    President Ilham Aliyev meets with Amir of State of Qatar
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed