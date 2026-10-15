Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan plan to boost Kazakh oil transit via BTC, Tokayev says

Stay up to date with the top news!

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan plan to increase the volumes of Kazakh oil transportation via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku, Report informs.

"Together with Azerbaijan, we intend to increase the volume of Kazakh oil supplies via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline," Tokayev said.

Tokayev noted that, given the current global instability, Kazakhstan is prioritizing partnerships and the expansion of cooperation.

He also recalled that last year, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan signed an agreement on a strategic partnership for the supply of green energy, laying the foundation for a Trans-Caspian Green Energy Corridor.

According to him, this corridor is intended to link the power grids of the three countries and facilitate the onward transmission of electricity - via the Black Sea - to European markets.