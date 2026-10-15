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    Azerbaijan's oil production approached 20M tons in 9 months

    Energy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 12:46
    Azerbaijan's oil production approached 20M tons in 9 months

    In January–September 2026, Azerbaijan produced 19.9 million tons of oil, including condensate, Report informs, citing the country's Ministry of Energy.

    According to the ministry's operational data, 11.8 million tons of output came from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block, 2.6 million tons from Shah Deniz, and 0.4 million tons from the Absheron field. SOCAR's oil production, including condensate, totaled 5.1 million tons.

    Over the course of nine months, 15.5 million tons of oil, including condensate, were exported. Of this volume, 14.2 million tons accounted for the consortium, 0.8 million tons for SOCAR, and 0.5 million tons for JOCAP.

    During the first nine months of 2026, crude oil production averaged 61,000 tons per day (446,000 barrels), while condensate production averaged 12,000 tons per day (101,000 barrels). Overall oil production averaged 73,000 tons per day (547,000 barrels).

    Oil refining totaled 4.5 million tons for the reporting period.

    Azerbaijan's oil production Ministry of Energy
    Azərbaycanda 9 ayda 20 milyon tona yaxın neft hasil edilib
    Почти 20 млн тонн нефти добыли в Азербайджане за 9 месяцев
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