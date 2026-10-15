Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
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    Ilham Aliyev: For three years, Azerbaijan tried to resolve issue of restoring its sovereignty through peaceful means

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 12:41
    Ilham Aliyev: For three years, Azerbaijan tried to resolve issue of restoring its sovereignty through peaceful means

    During the 2020 Patriotic War, Azerbaijan expelled Armenian occupying forces from its captured territories and liberated more than 300 towns and villages on the battlefield, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku, Report informs.

    The head of state noted that for three years following the Patriotic War, Azerbaijan attempted to resolve the issue of fully restoring its sovereignty through peaceful means.

    According to him, Armenia, in turn, used the ceasefire as an opportunity to restore its military potential and, with the support of new Western patrons, attack Azerbaijan once again.

    "This is precisely what began in September 2023, and then the iron fist of the Azerbaijani soldier entered the stage once again. Armenia's occupying army in Karabakh was completely defeated," Ilham Aliyev stated.

    The head of state emphasized that Azerbaijan has fully restored its sovereignty and territorial integrity, putting an end to separatism.

    "Separatist leaders, war criminals, and child killers have been brought to justice in Azerbaijan," he noted.

    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    İlham Əliyev: Azərbaycan müharibədən sonrakı 3 ildə suverenliyinin tam bərpasını sülh yolu ilə həll etməyə çalışdı
    Ильхам Алиев: Азербайджан три года пытался решить вопрос восстановления суверенитета мирным путем
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