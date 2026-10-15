Kazakhstan proposes creating preventive diplomacy mechanism within CICA

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Kazakhstan has proposed the creation of a preventive diplomacy mechanism within the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku, Report informs.

"As a practical step, we propose the creation of a preventive diplomacy mechanism," he said.

According to Tokayev, preventing crises is far more effective and less costly than managing them after they emerge. He noted that the proposed mechanism would allow every CICA member state to participate fully in the decision-making process and help transform declarations into coordinated actions.

In addition, the Kazakh president proposed creating a Water Partnership within CICA to promote technology exchange, joint research and the implementation of water-saving solutions. He also expressed support for establishing an international water organization within the UN system to coordinate the global water agenda.

Tokayev also considers it necessary to add a new area dedicated to artificial intelligence to CICA's existing five areas of cooperation, as well as to extend confidence-building measures to the digital sphere.

Furthermore, he proposed launching a research program next year focused on strengthening security and confidence-building.