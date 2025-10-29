Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Region
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 16:01
    Simonyan: TRIPP to create opportunities for transport, energy communications

    The implementation of the TRIPP (the 42-kilometer section of the Zangazur Corridor, which will pass through Armenia) creates the conditions for the construction of pipelines, power lines, and communication cables connecting Armenia, Azerbaijan, and neighboring countries, Alen Simonyan, speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, said at the 12th plenary session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, held in Yerevan, Report informs referring to Armenpress.

    "The project envisages not only the development of rail links, but also the prospect of constructing roads, pipelines, power lines, and communication cables between Armenia, Azerbaijan, and other countries in the region," Simonyan noted.

    He also emphasized that Armenia welcomes the European Union's new strategic approach to the Black Sea region, which, he said, could provide additional impetus to regional stability and mutually beneficial cooperation.

    TRIPP Alen Simonyan Armenia
    Simonyan: "Tramp marşrutu" nəqliyyat və enerji kommunikasiyaları üçün imkanlar yaradacaq
    Симонян: TRIPP создаст возможности для транспортных и энергетических коммуникаций

