Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January

    Simonyan says opposition's call to discuss parliamentary update on 2020 war speculation

    Region
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 12:44
    Simonyan says opposition's call to discuss parliamentary update on 2020 war speculation

    The update of the Armenian National Assembly's investigative committee investigating the circumstances of the 44-day war in the fall of 2020 cannot be discussed publicly because it contains confidential information, said Alen Simonyan, speaker of the Armenian Parliament, Report informs.

    "All MPs have the opportunity to review the report, but since the report also contains confidential information, holding a plenary session in this case is generally impossible. Any MP with access to confidential information can come and review the report," he said.

    Simonyan called on opposition MPs who "talk a lot about the 44-day war" to at least read the investigative committee's report. He noted that only a few opposition MPs have read it. "You come here, criticize us, give interviews, ask questions, but you don't go and read the report, and now you say, 'Let's discuss it in the hall.' I find this illogical," he emphasized.

    The speaker dismissed the opposition's talk of a public debate on the report as speculation: "I repeat, I consider speculation on this topic-and it is precisely speculation-inappropriate. The fact that 107 National Assembly deputies should read the report is a reality. Six months have passed since the report was completed. Go and read it. You criticize us (the ruling party – ed.) but don't go and read it yourselves."

    Armenia Alen Simonyan 44-day war
    Simonyan erməni müxalifətini spekulyasiyada ittiham edib
    Симонян назвал спекуляцией призыв оппозиции обсудить парламентский доклад о войне 2020 года

    Latest News

    14:10

    Yerevan highlights progress in Armenian-Azerbaijani and Armenian-Turkish relations

    Foreign policy
    14:06
    Photo

    Azerbaijani fencers win two bronze medals in Ankara tournament

    Individual sports
    14:04

    Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan publishes materials about January 20 tragedy

    Foreign policy
    13:50

    Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva issues statement over 36th anniversary of January 20 tragedy

    Domestic policy
    13:38

    Azerbaijan, Serbia to hold political consultations on February 3

    Foreign policy
    13:29
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva visits MESOB One-Stop Service Center in Ethiopia

    Foreign policy
    13:21

    Serbia to continue buying Azerbaijani oil - EXCLUSIVE

    Energy
    13:11
    Photo
    Video

    Defense Ministry's leadership visits Alley of Martyrs

    Domestic policy
    12:46

    Gold prices reach record high of about $4,700 per ounce

    Business
    All News Feed