Simonyan says opposition's call to discuss parliamentary update on 2020 war speculation

The update of the Armenian National Assembly's investigative committee investigating the circumstances of the 44-day war in the fall of 2020 cannot be discussed publicly because it contains confidential information, said Alen Simonyan, speaker of the Armenian Parliament, Report informs.

"All MPs have the opportunity to review the report, but since the report also contains confidential information, holding a plenary session in this case is generally impossible. Any MP with access to confidential information can come and review the report," he said.

Simonyan called on opposition MPs who "talk a lot about the 44-day war" to at least read the investigative committee's report. He noted that only a few opposition MPs have read it. "You come here, criticize us, give interviews, ask questions, but you don't go and read the report, and now you say, 'Let's discuss it in the hall.' I find this illogical," he emphasized.

The speaker dismissed the opposition's talk of a public debate on the report as speculation: "I repeat, I consider speculation on this topic-and it is precisely speculation-inappropriate. The fact that 107 National Assembly deputies should read the report is a reality. Six months have passed since the report was completed. Go and read it. You criticize us (the ruling party – ed.) but don't go and read it yourselves."