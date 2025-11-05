Shoigu: No competition between Zangazur Corridor and North–South Route

The Zangazur Corridor and the North–South transport corridor will not compete with each other, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu told journalists following the 13th Meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of CIS Member States, Report informs via Russian media.

"I believe that both routes not only have the right to exist but are necessary - one to connect Azerbaijan with its regions, and both to create transport corridors for trade between countries," he said.

Shoigu recalled that the North–South corridor links the ports of the deep South with the Arctic Ocean and the Northern Sea Route.

"I see nothing wrong with this, and there is no competition - that someone will carry goods bypassing or around," Shoigu noted. He emphasized that Russia is a vast country with a highly developed transport network, adding, "Any road is always a good thing."