Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Shell hits near Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant, one guard killed

    Region
    • 04 April, 2026
    • 13:17
    Shell hits near Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant, one guard killed

    A shell has struck near the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran, killing one of the facility's security personnel, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said on social media, according to Report.

    The explosion's shockwave damaged an adjacent building, but the main structures of the nuclear plant were not affected.

    Details of the incident are still being clarified.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Bushehr nuclear power plant Escalation in Middle East
    "Buşehr" AES-in yaxınlığına mərmi düşməsi nəticəsində bir nəfər ölüb
    Один человек погиб при падении снаряда у АЭС "Бушер"

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