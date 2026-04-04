Shell hits near Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant, one guard killed
Region
- 04 April, 2026
- 13:17
A shell has struck near the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran, killing one of the facility's security personnel, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said on social media, according to Report.
The explosion's shockwave damaged an adjacent building, but the main structures of the nuclear plant were not affected.
Details of the incident are still being clarified.
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