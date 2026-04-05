Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Iran says US rescue attempt for downed F-35 pilot failed

    Region
    • 05 April, 2026
    • 11:31
    Iran says US rescue attempt for downed F-35 pilot failed

    The Iranian Armed Forces reported that a US operation to rescue the pilot of a F-35 fighter jet shot down over Iranian airspace has failed.

    According to Report, the Fars news agency cited the Central Command of the Iranian Armed Forces, Khatam al-Anbiya, saying, "Attempts by the enemy to rescue the downed fighter pilot were thwarted."

    Earlier reports indicated that Iranian air defenses shot down three US and Israeli aircraft and two helicopters south of Isfahan, including the F-35, two A-10 planes, and two Black Hawk helicopters.

    Later, US President Donald Trump claimed that the crew of the downed fighter had been rescued.

    The incident comes amid ongoing tensions in the region following the joint US-Israeli military operation against Iran on February 28, which killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated with missile strikes on Israel and attacks on US military bases across the Gulf. Several regional countries temporarily closed their airspace due to the escalating conflict.

    Khatam al-Anbiya US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    "Xatəm əl-Ənbiya": ABŞ ordusu F-35 qırıcısının pilotunu xilas edə bilməyib
    ВС Ирана: Попытка США спасти пилота сбитого F-35 провалилась

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