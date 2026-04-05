Heavy rain and mountain snow sweep across Azerbaijan

Unstable weather continued across Azerbaijan as of 11:00 a.m., with heavy and intense rainfall reported in several regions and snow accumulating in the mountains, the National Hydrometeorology Service told Report.

Snow depths were measured at 57 cm in Shahdagh, 20 cm in Gryz, 17 cm in Khinalyg, 11 cm in Aliabad (Zagatala), and 3 cm in Kalbajar.

In Baku and across the Absheron Peninsula, rainfall totaled 29 mm, exceeding the monthly average by 128%. Other notable precipitation totals included 46 mm in Khachmaz (152% of monthly norm), 33 mm in Gusar (69%), 27 mm in Guba (56%), and 23 mm in Gadabay, with widespread rainfall of 5–22 mm recorded across many other districts.

Northwesterly winds were also reported, with peak gusts reaching 23 m/s in Dashkasan, 19 m/s in Khizi, 18 m/s in Tovuz, Goygol, Shabran, and Lankaran, and 16 m/s in Sabirabad and Yardimli.