Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Shehbaz Sharif: Iran, US reach agreement on ceasefire

    Region
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 09:35
    Shehbaz Sharif: Iran, US reach agreement on ceasefire

    Iran, the US and their allies have agreed to a ceasefire, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote on X, Report informs.

    "With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.

    I warmly welcome the sagacious gesture and extend deepest gratitude to the leadership of both countries and invite their delegations to Islamabad on Friday, 10th April 2026, to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes.

    Both parties have displayed remarkable wisdom and understanding and have remained constructively engaged in furthering the cause of peace and stability. We earnestly hope, that the 'Islamabad Talks' succeed in achieving sustainable peace and wish to share more good news in coming days!" reads the post.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Shehbaz Sharif Ceasefire
    Şahbaz Şərif: İran ilə ABŞ atəşkəs barədə razılığa gəlib
    Шахбаз Шариф: Иран и США договорились о прекращении огня

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