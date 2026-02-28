Several countries close airspace amid US and Israeli strikes on Iran

Several Middle Eastern countries have temporarily closed or restricted the use of their airspace following US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

According to Report, the restrictions have been imposed in Bahrain, Syria, the UAE, and Qatar.

In Bahrain, airspace is closed until 14:30 Baku time, including transit flights through the country.

Syria has restricted air corridors in the south of the country for 12 hours from 13:00 Baku time, redirecting flights via alternative routes, the General Authority of Civil Aviation of the SAR said in a statement.

Air traffic has also been suspended in the UAE and Qatar: helicopters are patrolling Qatari airspace, while the UAE has implemented "unprecedented precautionary measures."

Earlier, Iran, Iraq, and Israel had also reported closures or restrictions of their airspace. Meanwhile, explosions and incidents were reported in Bahrain, Kuwait, and the UAE.

The situation in the region remains tense, with airlines warning passengers of possible delays and route changes.