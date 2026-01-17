Seven detained at unauthorized protest near Iranian embassy in Yerevan

Seven participants of an unauthorized protest held outside the Iranian Embassy in Yerevan have been detained, Report informs via Armenian media.

According to Narek Sargsyan, spokesperson for Armenia's Ministry of Internal Affairs, security at the protest site is being ensured by the police. "Permission was not granted for the march, and as a result, seven individuals have been administratively detained," he said.

The protest outside the embassy is being held by Iranian citizens living in Armenia. Participants are protesting the Iranian authorities' actions against demonstrators in various Iranian cities and are calling for secular governance instead of religious rule.

Police have not allowed the protesters to hold a march. Instead, the demonstrators have begun a sit-in near the embassy building.