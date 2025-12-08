Secretary general: Adoption of Azerbaijan's Constitution inextricably linked with personality of Heydar Aliyev

The adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan in 1995 is inextricably linked with the personality of Heydar Aliyev, Dmitriy Kobitskiy, Secretary General of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS) and Head of the Council's Secretariat, said in a message to the participants of the international conference entitled "Heydar Aliyev - the Founder of Constitutionalism and Parliamentarism in Sovereign Azerbaijan."

According to Report, the event was organized by the Baku branch of the International Institute for Monitoring the Development of Democracy, Parliamentarism, and Electoral Rights in IPA CIS Member States.

The Secretary General's address was read by Aydin Jafarov, Deputy Secretary General of the IPA CIS Council and Plenipotentiary Representative of the Azerbaijani Parliament in Russia.

The address notes that the current event has the potential to become a multilateral platform for effective discussions and a high-quality exchange of opinions between representatives of CIS countries:

"The adoption of the Constitution is inextricably linked with the personality of Heydar Aliyev. Azerbaijan, thanks to Heydar Aliyev's political talent, has established itself as a sovereign and prosperous state. His experience is of interest to all CIS member states."

Kobitskiy's address also praises the work of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan: "The activities of the Milli Majlis are aimed at shaping the country's legal system and democratic development, strengthening international cooperation in the CIS region and beyond."