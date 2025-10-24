Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025

    SCO's anti-terrorism exercises to be held in Iran in December

    Region
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 20:38
    SCO's anti-terrorism exercises to be held in Iran in December

    The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will conduct joint anti-terrorism exercises, "Sahand Anti-Terror 2025," in Iran on December 4, Ularbek Sharsheev, Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure, said following the conclusion of CIS exercises in Tajikistan, Report informs via foreign media.

    "The Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure is finalizing preparations for the joint anti-terrorism exercises of competent authorities of SCO member states, ‘Sahand Anti-Terror 2025,"" Sharsheev said.

    He added that the joint exercises and closing ceremony are scheduled to take place near Tabriz, Iran, on December 4.

    Sahand Anti-Terror 2025 Iran
    В Иране в декабре пройдут антитеррористические учения ШОС

    Latest News

    20:56

    Jeyhun Bayramov: Washington accords key step toward regional peace

    Foreign policy
    20:43
    Photo

    Statements of victims of Armenian attacks read out in court

    Incident
    20:38

    SCO's anti-terrorism exercises to be held in Iran in December

    Region
    20:31
    Photo

    Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan will continue working with all partners to promote peace

    Foreign policy
    20:20
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, UN sign Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2026–2030

    Business
    20:07

    Germany plans to market mobile bomb shelters

    Other
    19:41

    Media: Italy preparing 12th aid package for Ukraine

    Other countries
    19:26

    Türkiye to host International Transport Forum in 2027–2028

    Infrastructure
    19:08
    Photo

    ANAMA сhairman holds talks in Tokyo on expanding cooperation in mine action

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed