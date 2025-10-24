SCO's anti-terrorism exercises to be held in Iran in December

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will conduct joint anti-terrorism exercises, "Sahand Anti-Terror 2025," in Iran on December 4, Ularbek Sharsheev, Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure, said following the conclusion of CIS exercises in Tajikistan, Report informs via foreign media.

"The Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure is finalizing preparations for the joint anti-terrorism exercises of competent authorities of SCO member states, ‘Sahand Anti-Terror 2025,"" Sharsheev said.

He added that the joint exercises and closing ceremony are scheduled to take place near Tabriz, Iran, on December 4.