    Azerbaijan harvests over 360,000 tons of cotton in 2025

    • 26 December, 2025
    • 13:07
    Azerbaijan harvests over 360,000 tons of cotton in 2025

    Since the beginning of 2025, 360,047 tons of raw cotton in standard weight have been harvested from just over 100,468 hectares of cotton fields in Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the country's Ministry of Agriculture.

    According to the ministry, the average cotton yield stands at 35.84 centners per hectare, the highest average yield recorded in cotton production since independence.

    In 2025, cotton was planted across 16 regions. About 86% of the total sown area is concentrated in nine cotton-specialized regions - Aghjabadi, Beylagan, Barda, Bilasuvar, Imishli, Neftchala, Saatli, Sabirabad, and Salyan - with a combined plantation area of around 86,000 hectares. This year, the largest cotton areas were in Saatli (12,634.1 ha), Aghjabadi (11,821.7 ha), and Sabirabad (11,086.2 ha).

    The highest yield this year was recorded in Beylagan district, where the average reached 41.88 centners per hectare. From 8,898.3 hectares of sown fields, 37,264.1 tons of cotton were harvested and delivered to procurement centers.

