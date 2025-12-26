Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Rasulov: Azerbaijan's experience at COP29 created solid institutional basis for WUF13

    Infrastructure
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 12:38
    Rasulov: Azerbaijan's experience at COP29 created solid institutional basis for WUF13

    Hosting the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) confirms Azerbaijan's high organizational and operational potential, developed through the successful hosting of international events over the past decade, Eldar Rasulov, media relations manager for WUF13, the Azerbaijani operating company, told journalists, Report informs.

    He noted that security and crowd control issues are of particular importance during WUF13: "Meetings with law enforcement agencies are held regularly, and UN security will also monitor the forum's venue during the event. Hosting WUF13 confirms Azerbaijan's high organizational and operational potential, developed through the successful hosting of international events over the past decade. COP29, which attracted tens of thousands of people, hundreds of official delegations, and international media, demonstrated a high level of preparedness in the areas of logistics, security, transportation, volunteer programs, accreditation, and media relations. This experience has created a solid institutional foundation for WUF13."

    Rasulov also expressed confidence that WUF13 will be organized at a high level and will contribute to the development of the urban planning sector in Azerbaijan.

