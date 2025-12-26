Azerbaijan relocates another group of former IDPs to liberated lands

As part of the Great Return to the country's liberated territories, Azerbaijan initiated another phase of resettlement to the Khidirli village of the Aghdam district, the Hadrut settlement of the Khojavand district, and the Seyidbayli village of the Khojaly district on Friday.

According to Report, as part of this phase, 64 families, comprising 278 individuals, were relocated to the Khidirli village, and 13 families, comprising 51 individuals, were relocated to the Hadrut settlement of the Khojavand district.

Additionally, 11 families, comprising 48 individuals, were relocated to the Seyidbayli village of the Khojaly district.

The residents being relocated to their native lands are families that were temporarily settled in different parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.