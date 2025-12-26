Farid Shafiyev: 'Elections in Armenia are of interest to us'

The parliamentary elections in Armenia, scheduled for the summer of 2026, are of interest to Azerbaijan, Farid Shafiyev, chairman of the Board of the Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), said while presenting his annual update, Report informs.

"This event is of interest to us. We expect certain steps to be taken. Negotiations between us, mediated by the United States, are important," he noted.

Shafiyev emphasized that the Charter on Strategic Partnership with the US and Section 907 are very important issues for Azerbaijan.

"We hope that a new stage will open in relations with the EU. Sometimes we encounter certain problems. An example of this is the inclusion of anti-Azerbaijani statements in the document signed between Armenia and the EU," he added.