Azerbaijan–Türkiye preferential trade deal may be expanded
Business
- 26 December, 2025
- 12:41
The scope of the preferential trade agreement between Azerbaijan and Türkiye may be expanded, Gulizar Yavas, Chief Trade Counselor of the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan, said at an event titled "Access to the Turkish market: Export, legal and practical aspects" in Baku.
According to Report, she noted that while the agreement has so far provided a preferential trade regime for the import and export of 30 goods, there are now plans to expand this list to 50.
"At present, the list mainly includes agricultural products from Azerbaijan and industrial products from Türkiye," the embassy representative added.
