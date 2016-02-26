Four Saudi jets arrive at İncirlik base

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabian war planes began arriving at Turkey’s Incirlik air force base on Thursday as part of an anti-Isis build-up being deployed over Syria.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Mevlut Cavusoglu, foreign minister, announced the arrival in an interview with Anadolu agency.

Four Saudi F-15 fighter jets have arrived at Turkey's İncirlik airbase on Friday in the fight against ISIS.

Undersecretary of the Saudi Defense Ministry, Ahmad al-Asiri has confirmed the landing.

A total of four F-15 E (Strike Eagle) fighter jets arrived in İncirlik, reports have said.

The arrival of Saudi jets in İncirlik makes the total number of foreign countries having jets at the base to five.

Turkish officials previously announced that Saudi Arabia would send fighter jets to the İncirlik airbase as part of the U.S.-led coalition forces' operations.

This is the first time a non-NATO country deployed military forces to İncirlik since the base entered into service in 1955.

A group of 30 advance guard Saudi Arabia troops had already arrived in the airbase along with C-130 Hercules multipurpose military transport aircraft. The Doğan news agency cited army sources as saying that C-130 cargo planes had been shipping military materials to İncirlik for the last two days.

Saudi Arabia has also said early in February that it was ready to join any ground operation against Daesh.