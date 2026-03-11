AFSA: All services to be provided via unified electronic platform

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    The main goal of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA) in the near future is to ensure that all services are delivered through the unified e-AFSA platform, AFSA Deputy Chairperson Zakiyya Mustafayeva said during a public hearing at Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    The public hearing, held by the parliamentary Committee on Agrarian Policy, was themed Application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture: Results and Prospects.

    Mustafayeva noted that in recent years, integration opportunities with both local government institutions and international organizations have significantly expanded: "Currently, Azerbaijan successfully carries out electronic phytosanitary certificate exchanges through the IPPC system, which includes 138 countries worldwide. At the same time, to facilitate export processes from our country, 13 relevant permits have already been obtained via the European Union's (EU) TRACES electronic platform."

    The official emphasized that the AI application holds a special place in AFSA's digital strategy: "The agency views digital transformation not only as the adoption of technical innovations but also as a shift toward data-driven decision-making. In this context, planning has begun to utilize AI in areas such as import control, scheduled inspections, and smart reporting. The prepared roadmap will serve to establish predictive control mechanisms and identify potential risks in advance."

    She also stressed that cybersecurity issues remain a constant priority: "The agency implements comprehensive security measures to protect information systems, ensure data confidentiality, and detect potential cyber threats in a timely manner. These steps contribute to greater flexibility in management and more efficient allocation of resources."

