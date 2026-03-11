Lebanon Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli strikes has reached 570

The number of victims of Israeli strikes on Lebanese territory since the escalation began has reached 570, said Lebanon's Ministry of Health, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

At least 570 people were reportedly killed and 1,444 people sustained injuries of varying degrees during Israel's attacks on the country's territory.

In addition, it was noted that in the past 24 hours alone, 84 people fell victim to the strikes, while 131 people were wounded.

The US and Israel launched military operations against Iran on February 28. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and a number of high-ranking officials were killed in initial strikes. Iran responded by striking targets it identified in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus, where US and allied military bases are located, in addition to Israel.