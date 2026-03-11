In Azerbaijan, the economic added value created through the application of artificial intelligence in agriculture is not yet being assessed, and the introduction of such a practice is of great importance for the development of the industry, Milli Majlis deputy and member of the committee on economic policy, industry, and entrepreneurship Vugar Bayramov said at public hearings of the committee on agrarian policy, Report informs.

According to him, it is important not only to implement digital solutions but also to assess their real economic effect on the agricultural sector.

"It would be correct if the Ministry of Agriculture presented specific results of artificial intelligence application in the agrarian sector. Artificial intelligence and digital solutions are not a result but a tool. The result should be expressed in specific economic value," the deputy noted.

Bayramov emphasized that today in the global agrarian sector, the added value created through artificial intelligence is estimated at approximately $4.7 billion, and by 2035, this figure could grow to $46.6 billion.