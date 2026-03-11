Kazakhstan's largest field, Tengiz, has restored oil production after a January shutdown due to a fire, Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov told journalists on the sidelines of a parliamentary session, Report informs.

"Tengiz has restored production. Production at the field is currently at a volume of 120 thousand tons per day," the minister noted.

According to Akkenzhenov, a special commission is completing its investigation into the causes of the fire at the field. Official results will be announced in the near future.

In January 2026, two fires occurred at the electric generators of a gas turbine power plant at the Tengiz field in Kazakhstan. Both incidents were promptly contained, and there were no casualties.