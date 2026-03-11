Kazakhstan's largest field Tengiz restores oil production
Region
- 11 March, 2026
- 15:37
Kazakhstan's largest field, Tengiz, has restored oil production after a January shutdown due to a fire, Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov told journalists on the sidelines of a parliamentary session, Report informs.
"Tengiz has restored production. Production at the field is currently at a volume of 120 thousand tons per day," the minister noted.
According to Akkenzhenov, a special commission is completing its investigation into the causes of the fire at the field. Official results will be announced in the near future.
In January 2026, two fires occurred at the electric generators of a gas turbine power plant at the Tengiz field in Kazakhstan. Both incidents were promptly contained, and there were no casualties.
Latest News
16:55
Multiple injuries reported as Russian drone hits minibus in KhersonOther countries
16:52
Pashinyan thanks Ilham Aliyev for resuming rail freight via AzerbaijanForeign policy
16:41
Mihai Popsoi: Moldova made significant progress towards EU accessionOther countries
16:40
EU imposes sanctions on 19 Iranian officials and entitiesRegion
16:33
Photo
Bangerter praises Azerbaijan's support in evacuation of Swiss diplomatic mission from IranForeign policy
16:27
Iran rules out participation in 2026 FIFA World CupFootball
16:24
Photo
Swiss embassy staff evacuated from Iran through AzerbaijanForeign policy
16:19
Fernanda Espinosa: World going through period of transformationForeign policy
16:19