    Majnun Mammadov: AI modules for agriculture being tested in Azerbaijan

    AIC
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 15:01
    Majnun Mammadov: AI modules for agriculture being tested in Azerbaijan

    Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov has announced that the digitalization of the agricultural sector is entering a new phase, Report informs.

    The minister made the remark during public hearings organized by the Parliamentary Committee on Agrarian Policy.

    He stated that in today's reality, the concept of food security extends far beyond domestic production: "Developed countries like the US and the Netherlands purchase billions of dollars' worth of food each year. For a number of developed countries, ensuring food security is based on the principle of creating supply chains with high economic returns and risk minimization. This is a consequence of the comprehensive integration of trade and production strategies."

    Mammadov also recalled that the development of AI-based modules for Azerbaijan's agricultural sector began in late 2024: "Preliminary testing is already underway using data collected from 600 farms. Currently, nine of the 33 planned modules are undergoing the pilot phase. The implementation of AI in agriculture worldwide is primarily being implemented at the corporate level. At the national level, similar systemic mechanisms are functioning to a certain extent only in Australia and New Zealand."

    Məcnun Məmmədov: "Aqrar sektorun rəqəmsallaşdırılması yeni mərhələyə qədəm qoyur"
    Меджнун Мамедов: В Азербайджане тестируются модули ИИ для сельского хозяйства

