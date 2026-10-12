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    Saudi, Iranian Foreign Ministers discuss regional situation

    Region
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 08:52
    Saudi, Iranian Foreign Ministers discuss regional situation

    Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have held a telephone conversation.

    According to Report, citing the Saudi Foreign Ministry, the two sides discussed recent tensions in the region and measures being taken in response to the situation.

    The ministry stated that the call took place at the initiative of the Iranian side.

    In a post on his Telegram channel, Araghchi said he had expressed concern over the rising tensions in the region during the conversation.

    According to the Iranian foreign minister, prioritizing military options while neglecting political solutions would further worsen the current situation.

    Araghchi added that Iran is prepared to help facilitate dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Yemen in an effort to achieve a political resolution to the crisis.

    Escalation in Middle East regional situation Abbas Araghchi Prince Faisal bin Farhan Bin Abdullah Al-Saud Islamic Republic of Iran Saudi Arabia
    Səudiyyə Ərəbistanı və İran XİN başçıları regiondakı vəziyyəti müzakirə ediblər
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