Russian warplane crashes in Far East

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ A Sukhoi Su-25 attack aircraft crashed on Wednesday during the landing at an airfield in Russia’s Far Eastern Primorye territory.

Report informs citing the Russian media, Russian defense ministry said.

The Su-25 jet (NATO reporting name: "Frogfoot") was performing a training flight, the ministry’s press service said.

"The pilot ejected, his life and health are not under threat. The flight was made without an ammunition allowance. There are no casualties or destruction on the ground," it said.

A ministry’s commission for flights safety is heading to the crash scene.

A source in the law enforcement agencies earlier told TASS that the aircraft crashed near Chernigovka airfield due to "engine malfunction."

The local administration confirmed that crash occurred in Primorye’s Chernigovsky settlement, adding that there were no casualties or serious destruction.