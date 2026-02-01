Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Russian sailors from detained tanker Marinera return home

    Region
    • 01 February, 2026
    • 14:19
    Russian sailors from detained tanker Marinera return home

    Two Russian sailors from the sanctioned oil tanker, Marinera, which was detained by the US Navy, have returned home.

    According to Report, citing TASS, one of the crew members, Maksim Karpenko, arrived in Kerch on Sunday morning.

    Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the two sailors had been released and were on their way back to Russia.

    "Everything is fine. I returned home this morning to Kerch. My colleague from the tanker also returned home, to Astrakhan. We were warmly welcomed," Karpenko told TASS.

    The United States took control of the oil tanker Marinera in the North Atlantic near the United Kingdom on January 7. The vessel, previously named Bella 1, had been pursued by the US Coast Guard off the coast of Venezuela last month.

    There were 28 people on board the tanker. According to the White House, a federal court issued arrest warrants for crew members for violations of US law, and they were to be transported to the United States for legal proceedings.

    Marinera tanker Russian sailors
    Российские моряки с задержанного танкера Marinera вернулись домой

    Latest News

    17:58

    Death toll from Crans-Montana bar fire rises to 41

    Other countries
    17:37

    Iranian drone conducts reconnaissance over Gulf of Oman amid military drills

    Region
    17:08

    Italian foreign minister: Balkans should join EU before Ukraine

    Other countries
    16:46

    Tehran: EU military attaches must leave Iran immediately

    Region
    16:34

    Indonesia reauthorizes Grok after content restrictions

    Other countries
    16:15

    Munich Conference head calls for greater EU role in NATO's nuclear deterrent

    Other countries
    15:56
    Photo
    Video

    Train carrying Russian grain departs for Armenia from Bilajari station

    Foreign policy
    15:42

    Türkiye details social media restrictions for children

    Region
    15:29

    Serbia's Vučić says US could strike Iran within 48 hours

    Other countries
    All News Feed