Russian Railways to organize transit of goods from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan

Russian Railways and its regional counterparts are currently working on organizing the transit of Russian goods to Armenia through Azerbaijan, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told journalists, Report informs via TASS.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced that Baku had lifted restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia through its territory.

"The Azerbaijani side confirmed to us the possibility of using Azerbaijani railways to transit Russian products through Azerbaijan to Armenia. In this regard, we have made some progress. Russian Railways, together with its regional counterparts, is currently working on organizing these shipments. We have also issued corresponding instructions to the Ministry of Agriculture to develop this new logistics route," Overchuk noted.