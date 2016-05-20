Russian president skipping Istanbul summit

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Russian president Vladimir Putin is unable to attend the humanitarian summit in Istanbul due to his busy schedule.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, Russian President spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

According to Dmitry Peskov, Russia will be represented at a different level.

Notably, the World Summit on humanitarian issues will be held on May 23-24 in Istanbul, Turkey. UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon called world leaders to attend the summit, which üill be held for the first time in 70 years of the organization.