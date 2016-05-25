Russian official: 'About three thousand Russian joined foreign terrorist groups'

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'About three thousand Russian citizens have joined foreign terrorist groups'.

Report informs citing TASS, Evgeny Ilin, Deputy Chairman of Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee Administration said in the press conference entitled 'Modern security system - Anti-terror' in Krasnoyarsk.

According to him, most of those, who joined foreign terrorist groups are less educated youth from North Caucasus Federal District, under the age of 30 having financial problems and not finding their place in life'

E.Ilin said that they mainly go to Syria and Iraq, where terror is much wider, by the name of having rest in Azerbaijan, Belarus and Ukraine or studying, then leave for Turkey and Egypt.