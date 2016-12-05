Russian Islamic theologian Heydar Jamal dies after long illness - UPDATED

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Islamic Committee of Russia, Islamic philosopher and theologian Heydar Jamal died after long and protracted illness.

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of Russia's Islamic Committee Heydar Jamal died at age of 70.

Report informs, official page of the public figure in the social network Facebook posted.

Heydar Jamal was born on November 6, 1947 in Moscow. In 1965 he entered the Institute of Oriental Languages at Moscow State University, but was soon expelled. In 1995 he founded and headed the "Interregional Public Movement Islamic Committee".

Heydar Jamal was one of the most prominent Islamic scholars and philosophers in Russia.