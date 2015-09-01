Russian investments in Armenia decreased by more than 12 times

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Volume of foreign direct investments in Armenia in first half of 2015 decreased almost three times - to 65 million USD instead of last year's 180 million. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the investment decreased in almost all sectors of the economy in most countries.

Thus, Russia in the first half of this year has reduced investments in Armenia more than 12 times. In first half of last year, Russian FDI amounted to about 88 million USD, this year they barely reach 7 million USD.