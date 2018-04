© AP Photo / Fabrice Coffrini

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Response to any attack on Syria will be tougher".

Report informs citing the “Haberturk” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

"We think that United States does not have new offensive. If there is a new attack, then there will be a tougher response", - he stressed.