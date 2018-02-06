Russian CEC registers Putin as presidential candidate

© РИА Новости

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of the Russian Federation has registered today the incumbent President Vladimir Putin as a candidate for the forthcoming presidential elections in March, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Elections of the Russian president will be held on March 18.

"The Central Election Commission decides to register a candidate for the post of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin," is specified in the resolution adopted at the meeting of the CEC.

In addition, Chairperson of the Central Election CommissionElla Pamfilova has filed a petition on registration of candidates for the presidency, Ksenia Sobchak (Civic Initiative) and Maxim Suraykin ("Communists of Russia") on February 8.