Russia vows response if nuclear test ban treaty violated

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Moscow will take appropriate measures if other nations conduct nuclear tests, in violation of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), Report informs via RIA Novosti.

Speaking at a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council, Putin referenced his earlier statement to the Federal Assembly in 2023, emphasizing that if the United States or any other treaty signatories resume nuclear testing, Russia would be forced to respond accordingly.

The CTBT, which aims to prohibit all nuclear explosions, has not yet entered into force, but Russia has previously committed to its provisions. Putin's remarks signal a potential escalation should other countries resume testing.

The president's comments come amid rising global tensions over nuclear capabilities and compliance with international arms control agreements.