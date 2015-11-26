Russia to strengthen control over food supplies from Turkey

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russia will strengthen control over food supplies from Turkey and will perform additional border and production checks. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture said that on Thursday.

"The Russian Government authorized Rosselkhoznadzor [federal agricultural supervision agency] to strengthen control over agricultural products and foods supplies from Turkey and organize additional checks on the border and at production sites in Turkey," the press service said. Measures are introduced in view of repeated violations of Russian standards by Turkish producers, it added.

"About 15% of Turkish agricultural products on average do not meet Russian standards," Minister of Agriculture Alexander Tkachev said. According to the Russian Ministry of Agriculture, Russia imported foods and agricultural products from Turkey in the amount of 1.7 bln USD in 2014. At the same time, Russian export of foods and agricultural products to Turkey rose by a third in 2014 and totaled 2.4 bln USD.