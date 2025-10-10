Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Russia hopes Trump remains committed to Ukraine peace efforts

    Region
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 11:37
    Russia hopes Trump remains committed to Ukraine peace efforts

    Russia hopes that US President Donald Trump maintains the political will for a peaceful resolution in Ukraine, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Report cites Russian media.

    Speaking at a briefing, Peskov said the momentum for resolving the Ukraine conflict-established during the recent Russia-US presidential meeting in Alaska-remains intact.

    "We continue to pursue a peaceful settlement, and we can say that this momentum is alive. We hope it will continue, and that President Trump retains the political will for a peaceful resolution," Peskov stated.

    He also noted that the Istanbul talks with Kyiv has been paused, as Ukraine has not responded to Russia's proposals.

    Russia Ukraine Dmitry Peskov Donald Trump peaceful resolution
    Kreml: Rusiya və ABŞ liderlərinin Ukrayna tənzimlənməsinə verdikləri impuls qorunub saxlanılır
    Песков: Надеемся, что Трамп сохраняет волю на мирное урегулирование в Украине

    Latest News

    11:42

    President Ilham Aliyev discusses Lachin's development at CIS Heads of State Council Meeting

    Foreign policy
    11:37

    Russia hopes Trump remains committed to Ukraine peace efforts

    Region
    11:25

    President Ilham Aliyev: Relations between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan are steadily developing

    Foreign policy
    11:15

    Azerbaijani Parliament holds plenary meeting of fall session

    Milli Majlis
    11:13
    Photo

    Ilham Aliyev delivers speech at meeting of CIS Council of Heads of State in Dushanbe – UPDATED-2

    Foreign policy
    11:07

    Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports grow almost 8%

    Business
    10:46

    40 Azerbaijanis readmitted from Germany on October 9

    Domestic policy
    10:44

    Summit of CIS Heads of State begins in Dushanbe

    Region
    10:38

    12 injured in overnight attacks on Kyiv

    Other countries
    All News Feed