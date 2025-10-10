Russia hopes Trump remains committed to Ukraine peace efforts
Region
- 10 October, 2025
- 11:37
Russia hopes that US President Donald Trump maintains the political will for a peaceful resolution in Ukraine, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Report cites Russian media.
Speaking at a briefing, Peskov said the momentum for resolving the Ukraine conflict-established during the recent Russia-US presidential meeting in Alaska-remains intact.
"We continue to pursue a peaceful settlement, and we can say that this momentum is alive. We hope it will continue, and that President Trump retains the political will for a peaceful resolution," Peskov stated.
He also noted that the Istanbul talks with Kyiv has been paused, as Ukraine has not responded to Russia's proposals.
