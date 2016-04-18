 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russia applies another restriction against Turkish citizens

    Restrictions come into force in mid-April

    Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russia imposed a visa regime for Turkish citizens with special and service passports.

    Report informs referring to the Turkish media, new rules have introduced by Russia to take effect in mid-April.

    Turkish citizens with temporary or permanent residence, will be able to travel to Russia without a visa.

    Notably, since January 1, 2016, Russia has imposed a visa regime for Turkish citizens, owning common passport. The visa regime for holders of special and official passports has been introduced in mid-April.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi