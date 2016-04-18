Russia applies another restriction against Turkish citizens

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russia imposed a visa regime for Turkish citizens with special and service passports.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, new rules have introduced by Russia to take effect in mid-April.

Turkish citizens with temporary or permanent residence, will be able to travel to Russia without a visa.

Notably, since January 1, 2016, Russia has imposed a visa regime for Turkish citizens, owning common passport. The visa regime for holders of special and official passports has been introduced in mid-April.