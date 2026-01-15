Reza Pahlavi outlines secular vision for Iran after Islamic Republic

Reza Pahlavi, the eldest son of Iran's last shah, has outlined the main political direction of a prospective secular state to be established after a possible collapse of the Islamic Republic.

In a statement posted on X, Pahlavi said that one of the first steps of a future government would be to end Iran's military nuclear program and "work with regional and global partners to confront terrorism, organized crime, drug trafficking, and extremist Islamism."

Pahlavi also stressed the importance of restoring Iran's foreign relations. "Relations with the United States will be normalized and our friendship with America and her people will be restored. The State of Israel will be recognized immediately. We will pursue the expansion of the Abraham Accords into the Cyrus accords bringing together a free Iran, Israel, and the Arab world," Pahlavi wrote.

He added that a democratic Iran would open its economy to trade, investment, and innovation, while also seeking to invest abroad.

"The fall of the Islamic Republic and the establishment of a secular, democratic government in Iran will not only restore dignity to my people, it will benefit the region and the world," Pahlavi stressed.