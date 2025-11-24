Reciprocal Baku–Yerevan visits planned under Peace Bridge Initiative
Within the framework of the Peace Bridge Initiative, reciprocal visits of Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society representatives and experts to Baku and Yerevan will be organized on a regular basis, Areg Kochinyan, a member of the civil society group who visited Baku on November 21–22, stated today's press conference in Yerevan, Report informs.
Kochinyan said that relevant institutions in both Armenia and Azerbaijan were involved in organizing the visit and ensuring security: "We asked our Azerbaijani colleagues how they felt in Yerevan. They said they felt completely safe. I can say the same about our own security as well."
