Fariz Jafarov: ChatGPT's capabilities in Azerbaijani constantly being improved

ChatGPT's capabilities in Azerbaijani are constantly being improved, Fariz Jafarov, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4SIM), told Report.

According to him, ChatGPT is fully functional in Azerbaijani and demonstrates a fairly high level of quality.

"Previously, AI-based solutions were primarily in the learning phase. Over time, the system improves based on user queries and language samples," he noted.

Jafarov emphasized that the key advantage of AI is its versatility, but this also creates certain limitations. In particular, in some cases, so-called "hallucinations" (inaccurate information due to erroneous interpretation of data – ed.) may occur.

"ChatGPT and similar AI-based solutions can be compared to a river-it needs a source to exist. Without water, there's no river. Similarly, the quality of the system's responses directly depends on the database. The more content in the Azerbaijani language and local sources, the more accurate and sophisticated ChatGPT's responses will be in the Azerbaijani language," he explained.

According to Jafarov, more and more international platforms are beginning to support the Azerbaijani language. For example, Google announced that its Gemini system already responds to queries in the Azerbaijani language. While some services previously didn't support this language, many AI-based solutions now offer this capability.

He emphasized that expanding local digital content and developing a national database is crucial for improving the accuracy and quality of AI systems in the Azerbaijani language.

