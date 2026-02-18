Croatia's January crude oil imports from Azerbaijan exceed 86,000 tons

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    • 18 February, 2026
    In January 2026, Azerbaijan exported just over 86,166 tons of crude oil to Croatia, valued at approximately $40.82 million, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee.

    According to data, the exports decreased by 3.9 times in volume and dropped by 4.6 times in value compared to the same month in 2025.

    Crude oil exports to Croatia accounted for 3.26% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports during the month

    According to the customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported approximately 2.643 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks, valued at just over $1.238 billion in the first month of 2026.

    Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $3.538 billion in January 2026. Of this, $2.236 billion came from exports and $1.302 billion from imports.

